Thomas Rhett & Danielle Bradbery On Teaming Up Again For Their Emotional New Song, 'Goodbye Summer'

"I've known Danielle for quite a while now, and it has been really amazing to get to watch her grow into the artist that she is today," Thomas said. "I've said it since day one, but I truly believe Danielle is the best singer that I've heard in my entire life—maybe minus Aretha Franklin. 'Hello Summer' was always one of my favorite songs on that album, so for her to ask me to be a part of it was such a huge honor. I think this song is going to be a big song for her, and I'm just so excited to be a part of the ride."

Thomas co-wrote "Hello Summer" alongside his dad, Rhett Akins, Julian Bunetta and The Cadillac Three's Jaren Johnston. At first, it was supposed to appear on his album "Life Changes," but something just didn't feel quite right.

"When I wrote the song, it was from a guy's perspective, but as we started to listen and started to record for my album, there was something about it that fully didn't fit me," Thomas explained. "And when someone suggested Danielle put her voice on it, for a second I was like, 'How would that work?' It literally was just as easy as changing she to he in the song, and when she started singing it the emotion was just so much deeper than when I was singing it."

But now, fans will get the best of both worlds with the updated "Goodbye Summer" duet!

