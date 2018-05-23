Thomas Rhett Drops New Music Video For 'Leave Right Now' Featuring Martin Jensen

Thomas Rhett is going up-tempo!

The country crooner just dropped a new music video for his song "Leave Right Now" featuring Danish DJ Martin Jensen, and it's definitely a change of pace for him! The CMA Award winner is seen walking though what looks like a busy building as he tries to woo a special lady away from the hustle and bustle and into somewhere more private and quiet. The scene switches behind being a busy building to going red with lighting and having a more disco-teque vibe, which is perfect for the EDM-infused beats from Jensen.

Check it out below!