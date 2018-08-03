Thomas Rhett Says His Wife Lauren Wants To Have Five Kids Before Turning 34: 'She's The Boss'

Thomas Rhett has a full house in his future!

The 28-year-old country star chatted with Access exclusively about the possibility of having more children while promoting his new song with Danielle Bradbery, "Goodbye Summer." And, according to the "Life Changes" singer, his wife Lauren Akins is totally in control!

"Lauren wants to have five kids before she turns 34. That is her plan," Thomas revealed. "So you can probably expect three new babies in the next five years. She's the boss."