Thomas Rhett Says His Wife Lauren Wants To Have Five Kids Before Turning 34: 'She's The Boss'

Thomas Rhett has a full house in his future!
The 28-year-old country star chatted with Access exclusively about the possibility of having more children while promoting his new song with Danielle Bradbery, "Goodbye Summer." And, according to the "Life Changes" singer, his wife Lauren Akins is totally in control!
"Lauren wants to have five kids before she turns 34. That is her plan," Thomas revealed. "So you can probably expect three new babies in the next five years. She's the boss."
The couple already has two daughters, 2-year-old Willa Gray and 11-month-old Ada James.
The parents officially adopted Willa from Uganda in May 2017. But over the course of the yearlong adoption process, they discovered Lauren was also pregnant with a baby girl. They welcomed Ada into the family several months later in August 2017.
"I feel like we're starting to finally come up for air," Thomas explained. "Obviously, we were thrown into two at the same time, so we had to learn how to parent a 2-year-old and an infant at the same time. But now, they're both starting to play with each other. Ada is starting to walk, and Willa is starting to have legitimate grown-up conversations, which is hilarious. They both just have big personalities."
He added, "Lauren is just a superwoman of a mom. Everybody's great, and it's complete chaos. It's awesome."
Thomas also admitted they're "absolutely" open to the idea of adopting again, especially with the goal of five kids in mind!
"Yeah, absolutely," the musician said. "I don't know when. We'll probably just wait for god to put that in our path and figure that out in that way, but we would definitely love to adopt again."
Thomas Rhett and Danielle Bradbery's "Goodbye Summer" is available now.
-- Gabi Duncan