Thomas Sadoski Skewers Jason Bateman For Supporting Jeffrey Tambor

Thomas Sadoski came to Jessica Walter's defense on Thursday and simultaneously ripped into Jason Bateman for supporting Jeffrey Tambor following Walters' claims in a New York Times interview that that Tambor verbally harassed her on the set of "Arrested Development."

The cast of the hugely popular "Arrest Development" sat down for an interview with The New York Times, where they openly discussed sexual harassment allegations that were made against Tambor, 73, on his previous show "Transparent." Tambor was let go from "Transparent" in February following the sexual harassment allegations and joined the "Arrested Development" cast. He denied any allegations of sexual harassment on that show.

During The New York Times interview, Walter, 77, started to cry while she claimed that Tambor verbally abused her on the set of "Arrested Development." During the Times discussion, Tambor was asked about a past interview he had given to The Hollywood Reporter where he had discussed a "blowup" towards Walter on the Arrested Development set.

Tambor said he had "reckoned" with his past behavior and that he had "profusely apologized" to Walter.

Co-star Jason Bateman jumped to Tambor's defense during the NYT interview, but his siding with Tambor didn't sit well with many fans on social media or with Sadoski, who worked with Walter on the movie "The Mimic."

Thomas posted a photo on his Instagram alongside Jessica Walter.

"This is Jessica Walter. She is a national god------ treasure. It was an honor and a privilege to work with her. I don’t give a f—k who you think you are or how good you think you are or how awesome you think your buddy/daddy is: screaming at someone isn’t “part of the business”. It’s bull— . It’s unhinged bull— behavior and it has NEVER been acceptable. It wasn’t cool in the 70’s or 80’s or whenthe---ever you “came up”. It was s bull— then, it is s bull— now," he began.

"And excusing that kind of behavior is pathetic. Just pathetic. I worked in sh---- greasy-spoon kitchens growing up: it wasn’t acceptable behavior THERE and most of us were on HEAVY DRUGS. It certainly isn’t acceptable for some man-baby millionaire to do on a cozy a-- tv show set. And it is even less acceptable for his male cast-mates to excuse it away IN FRONT OF THE PERSON THAT IT HAPPENED TO....(wait for it)....WHILE SHE IS TRYING TO EXPLAIN HOW TRAUMATIZING THE EXPERIENCE WAS. What in the halfpenny f—k is happening?!"

Thomas, who is married to actress Amanda Seyfried, pointed out that yelling at others is never okay on a set, despite how incredible someone's acting resume is and that Bateman not allowing Walter to speak her peace was equally unacceptable.

Bateman apologized about defending Tambor on Thursday via a statement on Twitter.

"I realize that I was wrong here," he tweeted on Thursday. "I sound like I’m condoning yelling at work. I do not. It sounds like I’m excusing Jeffrey. I do not. It sounds like I’m insensitive to Jessica. I am not. … I’m incredibly embarrassed and deeply sorry to have done that to Jessica. This is a big learning moment for me."

"I shouldn’t have tried so hard to mansplain, or fix a fight, or make everything okay," he continued. "I should’ve focused more on what the most important..."

"...part of it all is - there’s never any excuse for abuse, in any form, from any gender. And, the victim’s voice needs to be heard and respected," he added. "Period. I didn’t say that and instead said a bunch of other stuff and not very well. I deeply, and sincerely, apologize."

Jessica Walter and Jeffrey Tambor have not posted anything in response on her social media at this time.