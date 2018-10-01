Tiffani Thiessen Drops Major 'Friends' Bombshell: She Almost Played Rachel!

Could there BE another Rachel Green besides Jennifer Aniston?! Brace yourselves, "Friends" fans – another '90s TV starlet almost had the part.

Tiffani Thiessen revealed she was up for the role that made Jen a household name, telling Nikki Glaser on her SiriusXM show "You Up" recently that she actually auditioned to play Rachel – and got pretty far.

"Did you know I tested for 'Friends,' for Jennifer Aniston?" she said. "I did."