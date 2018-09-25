Tiffany Haddish Doesn't Want To Kiss Kevin Hart: 'He's Like My Brother, That's Incest'

Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart have crazy comedic chemistry in their new flick "Night School," but Tiffany says there is absolutely no way she'd every do a romantic comedy with Kevin Hart.

"Would I have to kiss him?" Tiffany asked Access' Scott Evans when he suggested she and Kevin should do a romantic comedy movie together.

"No way. That's like my brother that would be like incest man," Tiffany joked. "That would be weird. That would be really weird. Y'all would have to pay a looooooooot of money. A loooooooot, a looot of money."

Although Tiffany did have an idea about who she would be down to have a liplock with in a movie — Trevor Noah.

"Now if it was between me and Trevor Noah…," Tiffany said as she showed us just how she'd make out with the "Daily Show" star.

All jokes aside, Tiffany said that trying to date in Hollywood is still a difficult feat. She hit the Emmy Awards last week looking for a date and said that things just didn't come to fruition. And she's still on for the prowl for someone who likes to travel, has his own job and has no kids.

Sound like someone you know? Send Tiffany a heads up!

