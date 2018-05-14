Tiffany Haddish Hilariously Warms Up For 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Get ready for Tiffany Haddish to take over the 2018 MV Movie & TV Awards!

The comedian is ready to host the June 18 award show on MTV and is brushing up on her speaking skills ahead of the big day. In a hilarious clip released by MTV, Tiffany rushes through her lines, saying that she likes to say what she doesn't want to, so she can say what she does want to. Naturally, she kicks things off by rehearsing the lines, "baby daddy."