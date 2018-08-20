Tiffany Haddish Shades Fifth Harmony At The 2018 MTV VMAs

Tiffany Haddish just tossed shade at Fifth Harmony at the 2018 MTV VMAs on Monday. The "Night School" actress gave a shout out to Camila Cabello and congratulated her for being nominated for five different awards at the VMAs. Then she promptly gave a shout out to all the people "watching from home like Fifth Harmony."

Burn! The zinger had to cut deep for Fifth Harmony, who split this March following a rough year after Camila left the girl group.

Camila was noticeably gobsmacked by the commentary and quickly covered her face.

And despite Tiffany throwing shade at Fifth Harmony, one person came to their defense — Nicki Minaj! Nicki clapped back at Tiffany and told her not to be throwing shade at Fifth Harmony, especially Normani.

"Normani is that b—ch," Nicki lovingly said.

Harmonizers are bound to be up in arms over this one!

