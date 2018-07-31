Tiffany Haddish Vows To Drink Less and Sleep More With Ciara's 'Level Up' Challenge

Tiffany Haddish and "Marlon" star Bresha Webb took Ciara's "Level Up" challenge and naturally they slayed it!
The duo shared a video from a New York City street where they decided to take on the challenge by doing the following: get more sleep, drink less alcohol, see more fantastic shows and pray, smile and love more. Oh, and they're also going to dance like their live depended on it!
The two women shook their tail feathers on the Hamilton stage and shared a video of that too!
Ciara's "Level Up" challenge has gotten some seriously awesome people to take part — Chris Pratt, Serena Williams, Kelly Clarkson, and more — but we love Tiffany's simple take on the whole challenge.