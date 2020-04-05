‘Tiger King’s’ Jeff Lowe Says ‘Netflix Is Adding One More Episode’ To Series

Hey all you cool cats and kittens, we have some major “Tiger King” news for you.

According to Jeff Lowe, who was Joe Exotic’s business partner before taking over Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma, Netflix is releasing one more episode to its hit docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

While recording a video for Los Angeles Dodgers player Justin Turner and his wife Kourtney Pogue, Jeff revealed the exciting news.

So our friend @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after last weeks episode decided to send us this!!! 🚨BREAKING NEWS FOLKS🚨 There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing [email protected] pic.twitter.com/YeRSIlDKTJ — Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 4, 2020

“Hey, Kourtney and Justin, this is Jeff Lowe from the Tiger King show on Netflix,” Jeff said in his video. “Thank you for watching the show.”

“[Producer] Christie [Dishner] said you’re a big fan… and yeah, you need a life,” he joked. “You just wasted seven hours on us. Take care guys, we love you.”

And then he let the cat out of the bag.

“Netflix is adding one more episode, we’ll be on next week. We’re filming here tomorrow. Take care, stay safe, and put your mask on.”

“Tiger King” is a true-crime documentary series about the wild life of zookeeper Joe Exotic and his longtime feud with animal rights activist Carole Baskin. The series was released on Netflix on March 20 and has since taken the world by storm for its twisted tale.