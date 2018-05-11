Tim Allen's 'Last Man Standing' Returning – On Fox!

Tim
Allen's "Last Man Standing" has been revived and is heading to Fox.
Fox announced the pickup news on Friday afternoon.
The comedy will be part of Fox's 2018-2019 season.
Tim Allen as Mike in “Last Man Standing” on ABC (ABC)
"Last Man Standing" was canceled at ABC just a year ago, when it was pulling in just over 8 million viewers, leaving some to speculate over whether it had to do with the show's conservative lean.
However, following the cancellation, on a conference call with reporters, ABC entertainment president Channing Dungey said it was due to "business and scheduling reasons" (per the Washington Post).
"['Last Man Standing'] was a challenging one for me because it was a steady performer in the ratings," she said per the Washington Post. "Once we made the decision to not continue with comedies on Friday, that was where we landed."
At the time, fans launched a petition on Change.org to bring the show back. It's since amassed nearly half a million signatures.
Tim Allen, who plays dad Mike Baxter in the show, shared his enthusiasm for the show's revival in a statement.
"Excited? … Team LMS was in the sixth inning, ahead by four runs, stands were packed and then for no reason, they call off the game. It leaves you sitting in the dugout, holding a bat and puzzled. Now we get the news from Fox that it's time to get back out on that diamond – hell yes, I'm excited! When I heard the offer to create more episodes of 'Last Man Standing,' I did a fist pump so hard I threw my back out. It's the fans! I could not be more grateful for the fans who wrote petitions and kept up the passion and incredible support for the show. And a fist pump, ouch, for Dana Walden and Gary Newman at Fox for not only listening to the fans, but for making the bold move to bring 'Last Man Standing' back. I'm sure audiences will be curious to see what we look like after all these years. Oh, has it only been one year? Well, just goes to show you – a lot can happen in a year," Tim's statement read.
The studio behind "Last Man Standing" is 20th Century Fox Television.
While "Last Man Standing" is in, three of Fox's comedies won't return for the 2018-2019 television season – "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "The Last Man on Earth," and "The Mick."
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio behind "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" – Universal Television – has received calls about the show from Hulu, Netflix and TBS.
-- Jolie Lash