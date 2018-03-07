'Timeless': First Look At Season 2 (Exclusive)

Time traveling drama "Timeless" is finally back on
Sunday night, and Access has an exclusive look at Season 2.
"Last season on 'Timeless,' where we ended things was you find out that Lucy is pure blood Rittenhouse," Abigail Spencer says in the clip, catching viewers up. "We've discovered that her mother basically wants Lucy to create the future of America and of the world as they see fit."
Malcolm Barrett, who plays Rufus, says Season 2 will see the team "rebuilding."
"You see Jiya sort of dealing with her visions. And Mason is broken. He doesn't have his billions to rely on anymore. And Lucy is stuck with her mother, ruining history for the sake of Rittenhouse," Malcolm says. "And the team finds a new enemy which I think allows us to take things a lot further."
Matt Lanter (Wyatt) reveals that things pick up where they left off, before jumping ahead six weeks, where the team will be trying to figure out how to get Lucy back.
The exclusive clip hints at some of the time periods the show will visit in Season 2 and be on the lookout for a smooch between two of the characters!
"Timeless" returns Sunday at 10/9c on NBC.
-- Jolie Lash