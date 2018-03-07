'Timeless': First Look At Season 2 (Exclusive)

Time traveling drama "Timeless" is finally back on Sunday night, and Access has an exclusive look at Season 2.



"Last season on 'Timeless,' where we ended things was you find out that Lucy is pure blood Rittenhouse," Abigail Spencer says in the clip, catching viewers up. "We've discovered that her mother basically wants Lucy to create the future of America and of the world as they see fit."

Malcolm Barrett, who plays Rufus, says Season 2 will see the team "rebuilding."