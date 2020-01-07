Timothée Chalamet Reportedly Set To Play Bob Dylan In Upcoming Film

Timothée Chalamet is one of Hollywood’s hottest stars!

The actor is set to play Bob Dylan in James Mangold’s upcoming flick about the musician, according to Deadline.

The film, called “Going Electric,” and according to Deadline the “Little Women” star is even taking guitar lessons so that he can better understand the instrument. Dylan will also serve as executive producer.

The film will be another exciting project to add to Chalamet’s repertoire, which includes roles in “The King,” “Beautiful Boy,” “Lady Bird” and “Call Me By Your Name.”

Fans were super excited about the news.

“Timothée Chalamet is BOOKED to play Bob Dylan in his new biopic, I’m beyond excited for this,” one wrote.

“We stan bob dylan and we stan timothee chalamet, bring it on b**ch,” another said.

Are you excited about the casting?

— Stephanie Swaim