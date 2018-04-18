Tina Fey To Return To 'Saturday Night Live' For Season Finale

She's back! Tina Fey is returning to "Saturday Night Live" for the season finale of the 43rd season.

NBC announced on Wednesday that funnywoman Fey would return to her old stomping grounds to be a part of a three-part finale, which begins on May 5 and ends on May 19. Tina will have the final hosting gig on May 19 and will be joined by musical guest, Nicki Minaj.

Amy Schumer will host the show before her on May 12 and will have Kacey Musgraves as the musical guest.

And the starter of the three-part finale will be Donald Glover, who will make his "SNL" debut as host and will also be the musical guest, performing as Childish Gambino.

Talk about a star-packed lineup to take us into the final stretch of the famous show.

Tina's return is definitely big news for fans who loved her work during her long tenure with NBC. Tina first joined "SNL" as a writer in 1997 and was promoted to head writer two years later. She also served as the longtime anchor of "Weekend Update."

This is her sixth time as a host of "SNL."