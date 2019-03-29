‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel Casts A New John Ambrose & You Won’t Believe Who It Is!

Peter Kavinsky better hold on tight to Lara Jean, because there’s a new cutie in town!

John Ambrose McClaren, the latest recipient of Lara Jean Covey’s love letters, is coming to the “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” sequel, “P.S. I Still Love You.”

Lana Condor, who plays Lara Jean, shared the exciting news of who will be playing the new teen heartthrob on Instagram Thursday.

“Hi everyone! I’m Lana and we are on the set of the ‘To All The Boys’ sequel and I cannot wait to share some exciting news,” she says in the video before knocking on the door of a movie trailer.

“Oh my gosh you’re here,” she says once the mystery man opens the door. “This is going to be so amazing.”

“I know I’m so excited,” he says before walking down the stairs for the big reveal.

It’s “Dancing With the Stars” and “Rent: Live” actor and singer, Jordan Fisher!

“Alright, let’s do this,” he says.

Jordan clearly has the perfect amount of charm to shake things up between Lara Jean and Peter (Noah Centineo), and producer Matt Kaplan agrees.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Jordan Fisher join the ‘To All The Boys’ family,” he said in a statement. “Jordan’s charisma practically leaps off the screen with anything he does, whether it’s acting, singing, or dancing. There isn’t a more perfect guy who could believably shake things up in Lara Jean and Peter’s world.”

We will definitely need a milkshake before this love triangle goes down!

