Todrick Hall's Sickening New Album 'Forbidden' Is Here

Get ready to have your weave snatched, signed and shipped across the country!
Todrick Hall's gag-worthy new album, "Forbidden" is here and it will have you death dropping for the gawds!
The album features face cracking collaborations with Brandy, Tiffany Haddish, Jenifer Lewis, Tre Melvin, Tamar Braxton, Cynthia Erivo, Shangela, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jade Novah, Keala Settle and the legendary RuPaul!
(Todrick Hall)
The first single from the album, "Dem Beats" features RuPaul and the video is an extravaganza eleganza of amazing choreography and beats!
Plus, you gotta check out Todrick's unicorn costume in the video... It will leave any neigh-sayer truly shook.
(Shawn Adeli)
"Forbidden" is available on iTunes and the visual album is on YouTube.
And, if that's not enough Todrick for you, he's also headed on his "Todrick Hall Forbidden" global tour!
-- Stephanie Swaim