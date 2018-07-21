Tom Brady Wishes Wife Gisele Bündchen A Happy Birthday With Steamy Beachside Photo

Tom Brady knows how to celebrate the special woman in his life for her birthday.
The NFL superstar wished wife Gisele Bündchen a happy 38th on Friday with a PDA-filled Instagram photo of the couple sharing a steamy kiss on the beach.
While the romantic snap spoke volumes on its own, Tom also honored his supermodel love and their life together with a sweet note in his caption.
"Happy Birthday! What a great year it has been! We love you so much! Let me count the ways...." he wrote.
Gisele publicly acknowledged her hubby's tribute, replying "Te amo" in the comment section alongside a red heart emoji.
The pair has been enjoying a family vacation in Costa Rica for the past few days. Despite the getaway looking picture-perfect on social media, however, it turns out not everything has gone according to plan.
Gisele revealed on her Instagram story that she was given the wrong birthday cake, but had a sense of humor about the mix-up while sharing a good-natured apology to the intended recipient.
(Instagram)
"Sorry, Alberto! I think we got your cake!" she wrote, captioning a photo of a frosted chocolate cake with "Happy Birthday Alberto" written in icing on the top.
"The question is, who got ours?" she asked.
The Brazilian beauty seems to be all about embracing her next chapter. On Saturday, she posted a seaside Instagram photo of herself frolicking in the sand while sharing gratitude for her fans and the new year ahead.
"38 here I come! Thank you for all the love and birthday wishes!" she wrote, also translating the message into her native Portuguese.
Talk about getting better with age! With a positive outlook like that, who needs the right cake?
-- Erin Biglow