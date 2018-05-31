Tom Cruise Drops First Look At 'Top Gun: Maverick' On Day 1 Of Filming

Tom Cruise is back in the pilot seat!
The 55-year-old actor posted a new picture on his Twitter account on Thursday showing himself back in his flight suit as Navy pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell and ready to hit the sky again. In the pic, Maverick is taking a nostalgic look across to an F-14 Tomcat as seen in the original 1986 film. The first look photo reads, "Feel the Need," which is a clear reference to how Maverick always talks about how he feels the need for speed. Tom also tweeted the hashtag #day1.
The sequel to the hit film has started filming in the U.S., and while the plot is still under wraps, it's been reported that Maverick is now a flight instructor who is exploring a new generation of warfare with fifth-generation fighters.
The movie is scheduled for release in July 2019.