Tom Cruise Forces James Corden To Skydive & He Totally Loses It

For James Corden, this was one mission he had to accept.

Tom Cruise gave the host a major adrenaline rush on Thursday night's "The Late Late Show" when he forced James to skydive in a hilarious segment.

The "Mission Impossible" star joined James in Perris Valley, Calif., where the pair jumped from a plane over 15,000 feet in the air. While Tom is no stranger to death-defying feats—he did break his ankle performing his own stunts on "Fallout" after all—James was understandably apprehensive.