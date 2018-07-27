Tom Cruise Forces James Corden To Skydive & He Totally Loses It

(YouTube)
For James Corden, this was one mission he had to accept.
Tom Cruise gave the host a major adrenaline rush on Thursday night's "The Late Late Show" when he forced James to skydive in a hilarious segment.
The "Mission Impossible" star joined James in Perris Valley, Calif., where the pair jumped from a plane over 15,000 feet in the air. While Tom is no stranger to death-defying feats—he did break his ankle performing his own stunts on "Fallout" after all—James was understandably apprehensive.
"I'll be honest, I'm terrified. This feels like a mistake," James told the camera before attempting to run away from the plane.
The 56-year-old actor then helps James physically (and emotionally) prepare for their leap of faith. They exchange slaps across the face, practice their arching and rehearse their badass slow-motion walk.
"The worst part if we die, I will get zero press," James joked. "I will be a footnote. The story will be, 'Tom Cruise Dies — Also That Guy Who Occasionally Drives Around With a Guy.'"
Eventually—with some coercing from Tom—James jumps from the plane and manages to convincingly look like an action star. Unfortunately, he couldn't manage to stick the landing!