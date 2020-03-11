Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Test Positive For Coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The two-time Oscar winner revealed on Wednesday that he and his wife got the diagnosis while in Australia, telling fans in an Instagram post that their symptoms included “slight fevers,” “body aches” and feeling “a bit tired,” with Wilson experiencing intermittent chills.

Hanks maintained a straightforward and optimistic approach to his announcement, assuring followers that he and Wilson will continue abiding medical advice as they recover.

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated,” he wrote, captioning a photo of a latex glove in what appeared to be a biomedical wastebasket.

Hanks and Wilson are the first major celebrities known to be diagnosed with the illness. The couple is Down Under for the filming of Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, in which Hanks plays the singer’s longtime manager Col. Tom Parker.

“Take care of yourselves!” the actor concluded his post.

Story developing…

— Erin Biglow