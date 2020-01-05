Tom Hanks Chokes Back Tears In Golden Globes Speech As He Gushes Over Rita Wilson And His Kids

Tom Hanks couldn’t hold back the tears on Sunday as he accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. The veteran actor was overcome with emotion as he began his speech, specifically talking about the love he has from his wife, Rita Wilson and their children, Colin, Chet, Elizabeth and Truman, who were all sitting at the front table at the Globes

“A man is blessed, a man is blessed with a family sitting down front like that a wife who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is and five kids who are braver and stronger and wiser than their old man is,” Tom said as he wiped away tears.

“A loving group of people who have put up with me being away months and months at a time. Of course otherwise I wouldn’t be standing here if they didn’t have to put up with that — and I can’t tell you how much your love means to me,” Tom continued.

Tom told the audience that he had a cold, and that was the reason he was battling back tears, but it was clear that the “Forrest Gump” star was overcome with the monumental moment.

Tom also opened up about what it has been like to work with such incredible group of people in his career, sharing, “You know, you’re a dope if you don’t steal from everybody you have ever worked with. And I have stolen from the likes of the people that only need one name, you know, like Meryl, like Denzel, like Antonio, like Meg, like Julia, like Sally Fields even though that’s two names, it’s still one and I have also been made better by watching the examples of some of the greatest actors that have ever walked the stage.”

As Tom concluded his speech, he got a standing ovation from the crowd and he made a sweet gesture toward his family in the front row.