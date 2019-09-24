Tom Hanks Will Be Honored With The Cecil B. deMille Award At The Golden Globes

Tom Hanks will be getting a new award to add to his collection!

The 63-year-old actor will be receiving the coveted Cecil B. deMille Award at The Golden Globe Awards in January, according to a press release by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is proud to bestow the 2020 Cecil B. deMille Award to Tom Hanks,” said HFPA President Lorenzo Soria. “For more than three decades, he’s captivated audiences with rich and playful characters that we’ve grown to love and admire. As compelling as he is on the silver screen, he’s equally so behind the camera as a writer, producer and director. We’re honored to include Mr. Hanks with such luminaries as Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Martin Scorsese, and Barbra Streisand to name a few.”

WATCH: Sophia Bush Reveals The Surprise Advice Tom Hanks Gave Her And Kate Bosworth

The eight-time Golden Globe winner and fifteen-time nominee is starring as Mister Rogers in the highly anticipated flick, “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” and is known for some of the most iconic films in history like, “Forrest Gump,” “Big,” “Cast Away,” “Saving Private Ryan” and dozens of others.



Tom Hanks Over The Years View Gallery

Hanks will be joining some legendary actors who have been recipients of the award, including Jeff Bridges, Robert De Niro, Audrey Hepburn, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Sophia Loren, Sidney Poitier, Steven Spielberg, Denzel Washington, Robin Williams, and more.