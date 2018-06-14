Tom Holland Spoiled The Plot Of 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' For Chris Pratt

Tom Holland is basically a walking spoiler alert!

Chris Pratt may be the leading man in the upcoming summer blockbuster "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," but his "Avengers" co-star learned the movie's plot way before he did – and spilled all the details to Chris!

The 38-year-old actor stopped by the SiriusXM studios for a SiriusXM Town Hall special where he revealed how he learned the plot of the hotly-anticipated "Jurassic World" sequel for the first time.