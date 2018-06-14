Tom Holland Spoiled The Plot Of 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' For Chris Pratt

Tom Holland is basically a walking spoiler alert!
Chris Pratt may be the leading man in the upcoming summer blockbuster "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," but his "Avengers" co-star learned the movie's plot way before he did – and spilled all the details to Chris!
The 38-year-old actor stopped by the SiriusXM studios for a SiriusXM Town Hall special where he revealed how he learned the plot of the hotly-anticipated "Jurassic World" sequel for the first time.
"I think I was shooting the sequel for 'Guardians of the Galaxy' maybe, and Tom was shooting 'Spider-Man' on the same lot. Tom of course knows J.A. Bayona because of the film 'The Impossible,'" he explained.
"He said, 'Hey, mate. I just talked to J.A., mate. He told me the whole plot of the story!' I was like, what? He's like, 'yeah, there's like a volcano … he told me the whole thing!' So I heard it right from Tom Holland first! And then when I read the script, I was like yep, he wasn't messing with me."
Tom has earned a reputation for being loose-lipped about the details surrounding huge movies. The "Spider-Man" star was even kept in the dark while filming "Infinity War!"
"I was given a script that was like, blacked out. Like, lots of it you couldn't read … all for the purpose that I don't spoil the film for hundreds of thousands of people," Tom previously revealed to Access.
Benedict Cumberbatch was even left in charge of chaperoning the 22-year-old so he didn't give too much away during the interview!
"I'm here just to police him. You don't need me and Spider-Man. I'm just here to go like this," he joked as he covered Tom's mouth.
Don't trust your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man with any big secrets!