Tommy Lee & Brittany Furlan Are Not Married Despite Photo At The Altar

And while it may look like they opted for a slightly less-than-formal nuptials, Furlan took to her Instagram story to set the record straight, revealing it was just a joke.

"Me and Tommy didn't get married it was just a joke," Brittany said. "We're not getting married 'til February 14th of next year."

But she's apparently a fan of the casual bathrobes they wore in their faux-wedding photo.

"But we are still getting married in bathrobes next year," she joked on her Insta story. "So everyone has to wear f***ing bathrobes at our wedding, because that's how we roll!"