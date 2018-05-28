Tommy Lee & Brittany Furlan Are Not Married Despite Photo At The Altar

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan aren't married just yet…
The Vine star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a pic with her love at the altar wearing bathrobes, which caused some to think they actually tied the knot!
"BEST. DAY. EVER," Brittany wrote. "(to take a photo in front of someone's leftover wedding alter.)"
And while it may look like they opted for a slightly less-than-formal nuptials, Furlan took to her Instagram story to set the record straight, revealing it was just a joke.
"Me and Tommy didn't get married it was just a joke," Brittany said. "We're not getting married 'til February 14th of next year."
But she's apparently a fan of the casual bathrobes they wore in their faux-wedding photo.
"But we are still getting married in bathrobes next year," she joked on her Insta story. "So everyone has to wear f***ing bathrobes at our wedding, because that's how we roll!"
The happy couple got engaged on Feb. 14, 2017, and Tommy gave his fiancée quite the sparkler!
Brittany took to Twitter to share snap of the heart shaped ring back in February.
"Best day of my life!!!! I can't wait to get to spend forever with my best friend," she wrote.
Cheers to the happy couple!
-- Stephanie Swaim