Tommy Lee's Son Brandon Posts A Photo Of Him Passed Out In His Underwear & Blasts His Dad

Tommy Lee and his son Brandon Lee have always had a difficult relationship, but the pair's strife was never more apparent than on Sunday on Father's Day.

Tommy used this year's Father's Day to get real about the realities of fatherhood and how difficult it is to raise kids and be the perfect dad. He shared a photo with his own dad and used the caption to explain how he hasn't done everything right through the years with his boys. Tommy has two sons with his ex Pamela Anderson, Dylan Lee and Brandon Lee.

"I’m not gonna sit here and post some fluffed up bulls—t for the public to read.... I’m gonna be honest- Being a father ain’t easy! I’m so tired of the fake s—t I keep seeing all over IG... let’s get real: It’s a rollercoaster ok? My father taught me to respect everyone and everything and to take care of those that I loved. He taught me to appreciate my possessions, and to be grateful for the things I was given," Tommy began.