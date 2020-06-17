‘Too Hot to Handle’ Stars Francesca Farago & Harry Jowsey Break Up Again

It’s over for “Too Hot to Handle” stars Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey.

The 26-year-old model and influencer, who lives in Vancouver, Canada, announced the news of the couple’s split in a candid video on her YouTube channel. According to her, Jowsey called off the romance due to the long-distance nature of their relationship, despite her recent trips to visit him in Los Angeles.

“He decided to break up with me because he couldn’t do long distance anymore,” Farago said. “I obviously was heartbroken. I did everything I could.”

The now-exes began dating during filming of Netflix’s dating reality series, which premiered on the streaming platform in April 2020. Following production, the pair broke up briefly before reconciling months later.

In May, Jowsey, 22, made headlines for proposing to Farago over video chat with a Ring Pop during the virtual “Too Hot to Handle” reunion.

In her recent video, Farago also claimed that Jowsey never “reciprocated” her efforts to fix the problems in the relationship. She also hinted at rumors of infidelity.

“There was a lot of rumors that came up that turned out to be true, and I was getting sent a lot of screenshots and messages,” she said. “I didn’t want to believe it, because how could you have a wedding ring folder with someone, and how could you propose to someone, but you’re also saying I can’t be with you because of the distance? It makes me feel like I was being played.”

Meanwhile, Jowsey also confirmed the news of their breakup on social media and promised to explain his side of the story on Instagram Live.

“Going to go live on Instagram tomorrow to explain why I broke up with Francesca,” he tweeted. “Thanks for the love & support nothing bad has happened so please don’t jump to conclusions, I’ll explain it all tomorrow in detail. Thanks for understanding.”

— Gabi Duncan