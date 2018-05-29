'Top Chef' Judge Gail Simmons Welcomes A Baby Boy

Gail Simmons is going to be cooking for four now!

The "Top Chef" judge and her husband, Jeremy Abrams, welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on May 23.

Gail shared a sweet photo where's she's holding her new little man's hand on Instagram. She captioned the precious photo, "He's here! And he's a keeper. Please excuse the social media silence but I've been busy ogling this little guy who barreled into our lives Wednesday morning. Thank you friends far and wide for all your love and support. So far it's been beautiful chaos. #mamaoftwo ❤️."

The 42-year-old TV star didn't share her baby boy's name just yet, but he's clearly a welcome addition to the Brooklyn-based family.