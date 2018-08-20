Tori Spelling is Flashing Her Toned Abs One Year After Welcoming Fifth Child

Tori Spelling is putting the ab in fabulous!

The 45-year-old welcomed her fifth child, Beau Dean, in March of last year and has been hard at work getting toning up her post-baby body.

As summer ☀️comes to an end we got to squeeze in a little getaway... . Our family is always up to finding new and cool gems of places that our big tribe can drive too and can also hold all of us ( no easy task with 5 young kiddos) . We found ( thanks @yelp #fangirl) the amazingly beautiful and uber family friendly ( also pet friendly) @oceanpalms . It’s beachside chic with a nod at the spirit of Aloha ???? . . Oh, and did I mention it IS actually beachside? . #oceanpalmsbeachresort #magical #beachside #california #aloha #familyfun #paradise #familyroadtrippin #traveltribe #travelfamily ????by @imdeanmcdermott

A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on

Tori posted a sexy photo on Instagram during her family's beach vacation in Carlsbad, California that revealed her toned tummy. She wore a matching two piece with a high waisted bottom that flattered her fit figure. 

"As summer comes to an end we got to squeeze in a little getaway…Our family is always up to finding new and cool gems of places that our big tribe can drive to and can also hold all of us (no easy task with 5 young kiddos)," Tori captioned the photo.

Summer beach moments were my fave when I was a little girl. Time with my family by the sea. Now, I get to make beautiful new memories with my own family... . Loved our weekend at @oceanpalms in Carlsbad. Such a beautiful seaside family friendly resort. We had pool and ocean at our fingertips! Scroll thru to see our fun family photos at the beach at #oceanpalmsbeachresort #carlsbad #familyfun #familytravel #travelfamily #roadtrippin #mommoments

A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on

The "90210" star posted several snaps of her big family enjoying beach time with her and husband Dean. The couple shares five children together—Beau, Liam, Stella, Hattie, and Finn.

The proud mother is clearly squeezing in enough time for fitness while she makes new summer memories with her family! Talk about #Mommygoals.

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News