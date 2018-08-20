Tori Spelling is Flashing Her Toned Abs One Year After Welcoming Fifth Child

Tori Spelling is putting the ab in fabulous!
The 45-year-old welcomed her fifth child, Beau Dean, in March of last year and has been hard at work getting toning up her post-baby body.
Tori posted a sexy photo on Instagram during her family's beach vacation in Carlsbad, California that revealed her toned tummy. She wore a matching two piece with a high waisted bottom that flattered her fit figure.
"As summer comes to an end we got to squeeze in a little getaway…Our family is always up to finding new and cool gems of places that our big tribe can drive to and can also hold all of us (no easy task with 5 young kiddos)," Tori captioned the photo.
The "90210" star posted several snaps of her big family enjoying beach time with her and husband Dean. The couple shares five children together—Beau, Liam, Stella, Hattie, and Finn.
The proud mother is clearly squeezing in enough time for fitness while she makes new summer memories with her family! Talk about #Mommygoals.