Tori Spelling Pens Love-Filled Post For Hubby Dean McDermott on His Birthday

Tori Spelling is showering her husband Dean McDermott with love on his birthday!
The duo, who have had their fair share of marriage difficulties over the years, appear to be going strong according to the gushy birthday message Tori posted on Instagram on Friday morning.
"Happy Birthday to the 🍎 of my eye, the ❤️ of my life, and the best daddy 🐻ever…" she captioned the series of photos for Dean. "@indeanmcdermott you are an amazing talent, with a huge heart. You impress me daily with your growth of patience and spirit. #evolveddad."
The loving post came a bit unexpectedly since the couple has been working to re-patch their marriage after some chaotic events transpired earlier this year.
In March, several calls were made to the police concerning Tori's well-being after having a reported "mental breakdown."
According to Bravo, the couple has been attending marriage counseling since the incident and appear to be working through romantic and financial hardships.
To conclude her birthday love-letter, Tori encouraged fans to follow Dean to "give him a big birthday shoutout."
Talk about a loving wife!