Tori Spelling Pens Love-Filled Post For Hubby Dean McDermott on His Birthday

Tori Spelling is showering her husband Dean McDermott with love on his birthday!

The duo, who have had their fair share of marriage difficulties over the years, appear to be going strong according to the gushy birthday message Tori posted on Instagram on Friday morning.

"Happy Birthday to the 🍎 of my eye, the ❤️ of my life, and the best daddy 🐻ever…" she captioned the series of photos for Dean. "@indeanmcdermott you are an amazing talent, with a huge heart. You impress me daily with your growth of patience and spirit. #evolveddad."