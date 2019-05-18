Tori Spelling Posts Pic With Jennie Garth & Jason Priestley Amid ‘BH90210’ Drama

What drama?
Tori Spelling is keeping her spirits up on the set of the “Beverly Hills, 90210” revival “BH90210,” sharing a special birthday pic of herself on Instagram on Friday with co-stars Jennie Garth and Jason Priestley.
“Even though we were working all day and doing wardrobe on my bday I was happy to share my bday cupcakes with my friends @jenniegarth and @jason_priestley,” Tori captioned her pic. The 46-year-old actress continued, “and was fun to hear the news that our @bh90210 promo hit a record high of over 18 million views! @foxtv #bh90210 🌴 #bdaycupcakes @sethchernoff”
View this post on Instagram
Even though we were working all day and doing wardrobe on my bday I was happy to share my bday cupcakes with my friends @jenniegarth and @jason_priestley … and was fun to hear the news that our @bh90210 promo hit a record high of over 18 million views! @foxtv #bh90210 🌴 #bdaycupcakes @sethchernoff
WATCH: ‘90210’ Cast Shuts Down Reboot Confusion Once & For All: Are They Playing Themselves Or Not?
Tori’s celebratory post comes amid the news that there is a lot of turmoil behind-the-scenes. Variety reported that showrunner Patrick Sean Smith and several senior writers quit the six-episode revival. A source revealed to the publication that the reason over the dispute was over interference from two of the show’s lead actresses. Another source claimed the writers and showrunner were unhappy with the executives overseeing the show.
Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling spearheaded the revival. Jennie posted a snapshot of her and Tori on Instagram on Thursday, writing in part, “Happy birthday to my partner and best friend for life. Wow, we’ve been thru some s*#t! And today was no exception!”
Shannen Doherty, a breast cancer survivor, posted on social media that there’s “zero truth” to any rumors that she’s “the villain here,” writing, “One of the reasons I hesitated to say yes was for this crap. The only thing I’m a control freak over is my health. Trying to stay healthy and positive.”
View this post on Instagram
Being a part of tv history is an honor but it also comes with some massive backlash. There has been many stories floating around about this show and me. One of the reasons I hesitated to say yes was for this crap. The only thing I’m a control freak over is my health. Trying to stay healthy and positive. I realized this morning, that I have a fear of doing what I love because of headlines like this. Not only because there is zero truth to it but because it lessens me and my journey, battle, experience with cancer. Why should I be scared to work? And why aren’t people held accountable for their fabricated stories? I refuse to be cast in the same villain role because “journalists” lack imagination and I certainly refuse to be cheapened as a survivor and as a woman by them. Yes, i am a strong woman. I have been thru hell and back. I am compassionate and caring. I’m multi faceted and not someone to be pigeon holed. I am a woman with my own story. Please stop trying to tell your wildly inaccurate, exaggerated story of me. I promise… you don’t know me.
Paul Sciarotta has taken over as the new showrunner, with creators and co-showrunners Chris Alberghini and Mike Chessler.
There is a lot of interest in the new revival. When the first teaser trailer dropped, it gained over 18 million views across multiple platforms!
“BH90210” is slated to premiere on August 7 on Fox.
Copyright © 2019 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.