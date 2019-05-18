Tori Spelling Posts Pic With Jennie Garth & Jason Priestley Amid ‘BH90210’ Drama

What drama?

Tori Spelling is keeping her spirits up on the set of the “Beverly Hills, 90210” revival “BH90210,” sharing a special birthday pic of herself on Instagram on Friday with co-stars Jennie Garth and Jason Priestley.

“Even though we were working all day and doing wardrobe on my bday I was happy to share my bday cupcakes with my friends @jenniegarth and @jason_priestley,” Tori captioned her pic. The 46-year-old actress continued, “and was fun to hear the news that our @bh90210 promo hit a record high of over 18 million views! @foxtv #bh90210 🌴 #bdaycupcakes @sethchernoff”

Tori’s celebratory post comes amid the news that there is a lot of turmoil behind-the-scenes. Variety reported that showrunner Patrick Sean Smith and several senior writers quit the six-episode revival. A source revealed to the publication that the reason over the dispute was over interference from two of the show’s lead actresses. Another source claimed the writers and showrunner were unhappy with the executives overseeing the show.

Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling spearheaded the revival. Jennie posted a snapshot of her and Tori on Instagram on Thursday, writing in part, “Happy birthday to my partner and best friend for life. Wow, we’ve been thru some s*#t! And today was no exception!”

Shannen Doherty, a breast cancer survivor, posted on social media that there’s “zero truth” to any rumors that she’s “the villain here,” writing, “One of the reasons I hesitated to say yes was for this crap. The only thing I’m a control freak over is my health. Trying to stay healthy and positive.”

Paul Sciarotta has taken over as the new showrunner, with creators and co-showrunners Chris Alberghini and Mike Chessler.

There is a lot of interest in the new revival. When the first teaser trailer dropped, it gained over 18 million views across multiple platforms!

“BH90210” is slated to premiere on August 7 on Fox.