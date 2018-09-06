Tracee Ellis Ross To Return As Host Of The 2018 American Music Awards

The "Blackish" star will once again be taking the AMAs stage!
On Wednesday, Dick Clark Productions made the announcement that Tracee Ellis Ross will return as host and executive producer of the 2018 American Music Awards.
Tracee took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her own celebration post.
"SO NICE, I'M DOING IT TWICE // I'm hosting the @amas again! airing LIVE Tuesday, october 9th on @abcnetwork" she wrote.
The Instagram video incudes a montage of all of Tracee's best moments during last year's show -- including her iconic wardrobe throughout!
Guests, such as Smokey Robinson (2nd L), Berry Gordy (3rd L), host Tracee Ellis Ross (center R) stand onstage as Rhonda Ross Kendrick (L) presents the Lifetime Achievement award to honoree Diana Ross (center L) during the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Last year's awards were a Ross family affair, with the actress' mother Diana Ross taking the stage as a performer and award winner. After her unforgettable performance, Diana was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award with her entire family by her side.The 2018 American Music Awards will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Oct. 9.