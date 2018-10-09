Tracee Ellis Ross Slays 2018 AMA Opening Number With Dances To 'Respect,' 'Level Up,' and More!

Tracee Ellis Ross did not mess around with the 2018 American Music Awards opening number and showed that she can shake it with the best of them!



The "Black-ish" star kicked things off by showing off her dance moves with a montage of the greatest hits of the year. First, she rocked a "TRE" grill and sang Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" and then she moved into "This Is America" from Childish Gambino, followed by APES**T by The Carters, then it was onto Aretha Franklin's "Respect" — and she didn't stop there.