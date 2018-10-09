Tracee Ellis Ross Slays 2018 AMA Opening Number With Dances To 'Respect,' 'Level Up,' and More!

Tracee Ellis Ross performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp) (Getty Images)
Tracee Ellis Ross did not mess around with the 2018 American Music Awards opening number and showed that she can shake it with the best of them!
The "Black-ish" star kicked things off by showing off her dance moves with a montage of the greatest hits of the year. First, she rocked a "TRE" grill and sang Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" and then she moved into "This Is America" from Childish Gambino, followed by APES**T by The Carters, then it was onto Aretha Franklin's "Respect" — and she didn't stop there.
The crowd was loving it and Khalid couldn't stop dancing in his seat!
Next Tracee tackled Ciara's "Level Up" and then moved onto Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk." By the end of her routine, a totally exhausted Tracee then asked her TV kiddos how she did with her opening number as she tried to catch her breath.
Miles Brown gave his "Black-ish" TV mom a 3 while Marsai Martin gave her a 7. An excited Tracee then suggested that together her score leveled out to a 10 and she would take it!
Another big moment of the opener? Tracee revealed that throughout the 2018 American Music Awards she'd be rocking outfits by black designers only.
Way to go, Tracee!