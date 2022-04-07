Travis Barker Admits He And Kourtney Kardashian Are ‘Very Similar:’ We Have ‘No Quit’

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have a lot in common!

The Blink-182 drummer talked about his similarities to the Poosh founder for his Billboard cover story, which came out on Thursday.

“We’re very similar, with our backs to the wall,” he said. “We have no quit, and I need someone like that in my life.”

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Love Story View Gallery

Aside from their similarities, Travis can also always count on the reality star. Whether she is giving him a tattoo, cheering him on at concerts, removing his stitches or helping him get over his fear of flying, she always has his back.

In August, Kourt helped the 46-year-old travel on his first flight since his 2008 plane crash that left four of his closest friends dead. Travis and his friend Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein were the only survivors of the crash. Goldstein later died from an accidental drug overdose in 2009.

The rockstar told Billboard, even after that deadly crash he never wanted to stop playing music.

“I would’ve been forced to be done because I didn’t like to travel or I couldn’t fly or leaving the house didn’t feel good at the time, but never inside was I thinking, ‘I hate playing the drums’ or ‘I hate making music’ or ‘I hate touring,'” he said. “It was more like, ‘F–k, how am I going to do this now?’ I remember talking to my therapist and he was like, ‘When is enough enough? You’ve done everything. You’ve played the Grammys,’ lists off the people I’ve collaborated with. And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m not done yet.'”

And on that journey with him now is, Kourtney. The pair confirmed their relationship on Instagram in Feb. 2021 and got engaged on a beach in Montecito, Calif. in October the same year.

Last weekend the pair made headlines when they tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony after the 2022 Grammys. The Poosh founder later clarified on her Instagram that there was no official marriage license, so the wedding was not legal. But on Wednesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” she said it was real in their hearts.

“It’s not called ‘fake married’!” she said. “There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour… We asked five times. ‘What do we have to do to make this happen?’ It was 2 a.m. and they were like, ‘It opens at 8 o’clock’…We just did it anyway. It’s what’s in the heart.”

Travis seems to be putting more focus on his family these days. The drummer is dad to 18-year-old son Landon, 16-year-old daughter Alabama, and his former stepdaughter 23-year-old Atiana.

He told Billboard that after more than 20 years in the music industry he is learning how to take time off work to focus on what matters most.

“I feel like I’m learning how to structure my time, trying to work enough to where I feel comfortable and feel like I earn days off and vacations, which I never took until this past year,” he said.

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!

-Emely Navarro