Travis Barker, Sheila E. & More To Perform At 2022 Oscars In All-Star Band

The Oscars just hit a new high note with its musical lineup.

This year’s telecast will feature an All-Star Band of special performers including Travis Barker, Sheila E. and more.

According to a press release on Friday, the Blink-182 drummer and the iconic percussionist are among the acclaimed artists taking the stage with the Oscars’ musical director Adam Blackstone and pianist Robert Glasper.

DJ D-Nice, who shot to social media superstardom during the pandemic with his celebrity-packed Club Quarantine parties on Instagram, has joined the roster as a performer during both the ceremony and famed post-Oscars celebration, the Governors Ball. He’ll also headline a pre-party on March 18, which fans can join via Instagram Live starting at 6:30 p.m. PT.

In addition, the newly-announced acts will join a live orchestra – the show’s first since 2020. And, Jason White’s vocal group The Samples are set to make an appearance on Hollywood’s biggest night as well.

Oscars producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan are expected to unveil more musical guests and performers in the coming days.

The 94th Academy Awards air live on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

— Erin Biglow