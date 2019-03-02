Travis Scott Deletes Entire Instagram Page After Denying That He Cheated On Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott is off the Instagram grid.

The hip-hop star appeared to delete his entire account from the photo-sharing platform after reportedly slamming recent accusations that he had cheated on longtime love Kylie Jenner.

As of Saturday, Travis’ Instagram page had completely disappeared despite his Twitter feed remaining active.

The “Sicko Mode” rapper announced on Thursday that he was “under the weather” and forced to postpone his concert in Buffalo, N.Y. However, reports soon surfaced that Travis really bowed out due to a “major argument” with Kylie over his alleged infidelity, which his rep vehemently denied in a statement to multiple outlets.

Kylie was photographed enjoying a night out with friends in Los Angeles when Travis was originally scheduled to be onstage. It’s understandable that she’d need a breather in light of the drama between her sister, Khloé Kardashian, and estranged bestie, Jordyn Woods.

Jordyn addressed the scandal directly for the first time on Friday’s “Red Table Talk,” admitting that she had kissed Khloé’s now-ex Tristan Thompson. Jordyn went on to insist that she is no “homewrecker” and never intended to disrupt the NBA player’s relationship with Khloé.

As for Travis, his social media change-up could have nothing to do with his personal life.

It’s not uncommon for a celebrity to wipe their Insta slate clean, especially in preparation for a new project. Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and Blake Lively have all started fresh IGs ahead of dropping new albums or movies.

Travis is set to make up his Buffalo show on March 10.

— Erin Biglow