Travis Scott Says Baby Stormi 'Is Almost Walking' In Adorable Proud Dad Post

Travis Scott is one proud dad when it comes to his daughter with Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster!

Travis took to Instagram Story on Thursday night to gush over Stormi's newest accomplishment — she's almost walking! The 26-year-old rapper posted a photo of his baby girl standing on a couch and rocking a set of Air Jordan sneakers. He's holding onto her hands as she seems to be trying to put one foot in front of the other.

"We about to be walking soon,” Travis wrote across the photo posted on his Instagram story adding, "OG 3s I see u mama," referencing her adorable kicks.

Stormi, 7 months, seems to be making adorable moves everywhere!

Just last week her aunt Kim Kardashian posted a photo of Stormi and her cousins Chicago West and True Thompson hanging out together and jokingly called them "triplets" because of their adorable resemblance.

