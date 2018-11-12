Travis Scott Says Seeing The Placenta Totally Freaked Him Out During The Birth of Baby Stormi

Travis Scott admitted that watching his love Kylie Jenner give birth to their daughter, Stormi, made him a little squeamish – especially the placenta!

The 27-year-old rapper revealed his fears on a visit to the "The Ellen Show" on Monday, Nov 12. When Ellen asked about his daughter Stormi's birth back in February, Travis couldn't hold back his commentary.

"There's like this thing called the placenta that I'd been hearing about," he said with a frightened expression. "So, oh my god was I fearful of that."