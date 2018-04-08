Travis Scott's Brother Meets Baby Stormi: See The Adorable Pic

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's baby girl is getting to know her extended family.

Travis reportedly took 2-month-old Stormi to his Texas hometown recently, where she was clearly a hit. The rapper's brother, Joshua, looked adorably in love with his new niece in a cute Snapchat post.

"So happy to finally hold my beautiful Stormi," the proud uncle captioned the shot, which shows him gazing at the wide-awake infant as she sat cradled in his arms.