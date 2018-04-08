Travis Scott's Brother Meets Baby Stormi: See The Adorable Pic

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's baby girl is getting to know her extended family.
Travis reportedly took 2-month-old Stormi to his Texas hometown recently, where she was clearly a hit. The rapper's brother, Joshua, looked adorably in love with his new niece in a cute Snapchat post.
"So happy to finally hold my beautiful Stormi," the proud uncle captioned the shot, which shows him gazing at the wide-awake infant as she sat cradled in his arms.
Kylie kept her pregnancy under wraps until announcing Stormi's arrival on Super Bowl Sunday, but the new mom appears to have embraced motherhood on an increasingly public level.
The makeup mogul has continued to share regular social media updates on Stormi since giving birth, giving fans a peek at everything from milestones to everyday moments.
Earlier this week, Kylie and Travis took their bundle of joy for a stroll and couldn't help but capture sweet memories from the outing.
"Walk w mommy and daddy," Kylie wrote on her Instagram story, captioning a pre-nap pic of their little one.
Stormi may have just met new relatives on her father's side, but she's already quite familiar with her mom's famous family.
Kylie hosted Easter festivities for the Kardashian-Jenner clan earlier this month, with sister Kim bringing her entire brood including nearly 3-month-old daughter Chicago.
-- Erin Biglow