Tristan Thompson Calls Baby True His Twin In First Birthday Tribute

Tristan Thompson is staking his claim to his baby girl, True Thompson!

In honor of her first birthday on April 12, Tristan took to Instagram to share several photos of them together in her first year on earth, and he’s officially calling out that she’s his twin.

“True-ly Perfect My baby girl is one today. Man time goes by soo fast but i’m loving every minute of it. Can’t wait for us to sit home all day and watch lion king and paw patrol lol. ❤️❤️❤️ #MyTwin,” Tristan wrote alongside the pics.

In the first snap, True is rocking a flamingo outfit and Tristan is holding her above his head as she smiles. There are also a couple photos from True’s birth last year. And there are a couple more pictures with little True dressed in a tutu and playing in a little pool of fun balls. In the photos, True is all smiles in her dad’s arms.

Tristan’s post comes hours after mom Khloé Kardashian shared her birthday tribute to their daughter. Khloé posted tons of photos from True’s birthday morning, which was filled with tons of 1 balloons in honor of her milestone year. In the pics, True is hanging out on the bed and checking out all the colorful balloons. Khloé wrote alongside her post, “Happy birthday my sweet True!! You are my ultimate True love! I am honored and so thankful to be your mommy! Today and until the end of time, I love you!! We have forever.”

Khloé’s post seemed to hint at the rough times between her and Tristan. The duo split up following multiple allegations of Tristan cheating over the last year, most recently making out with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s BFF.

