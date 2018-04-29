Tristan Thompson Ends His Social Media Silence Amid Cheating Allegations

Kim Kardashian spoke up in defense of her sister in a preview for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" last week, getting emotional over the scandal. "Poor Khloé," Kim says, barely keeping it together. "Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f-ed up."

Khloé, who had moved her life to Cleveland to be with her NBA boyfriend and the father of her child, was caught off guard when photos surfaced that seemed to show Tristan, 27, cheating on her with multiple women. The photos seemed to suggest that Tristan had been cheating throughout the time that Khloé, 33, was pregnant.

"We really were rooting for Khloé. And we still are," Kim continued. "She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over."

Kim also told the host, she's made a point to not talk badly about Tristan despite the difficult circumstance, especially because she wants to protect her 15-day-old niece. "If there’s a baby involved, I’m going to keep it cute and keep it classy and not talk too bad," Kim continued, "well, I’m going to try not to say anything so negative because one day, True is going to see this and you know, it’s so messed up."