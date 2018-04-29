Tristan Thompson Ends His Social Media Silence Amid Cheating Allegations

Tristan Thompson breaks his silence . . . sort of.
Just weeks ago, allegations of Tristan cheating on girlfriend Khloé Kardashian surfaced just days before Khloe gave birth to their first child, True Thompson. Now, the NBA star has broken his silence on social media. Only, he's not addressing those rumors.
"WHAT AN ATMOSPHERE IN THE Q!! GREAT WIN #OnToTheNextOne," wrote Thompson on Instagram after his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers won 105-101 against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.
While some fans cheered Tristan on, #TeamKhloe wasn't having it.
"Everyone still hates you tristan," wrote one user. "Side chick must have been on the sideline," commented another. "Kris Jenner hasn't broke your legs yet? How is it you are still winning?"
Kim Kardashian spoke up in defense of her sister in a preview for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" last week, getting emotional over the scandal. "Poor Khloé," Kim says, barely keeping it together. "Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f-ed up."
Khloé, who had moved her life to Cleveland to be with her NBA boyfriend and the father of her child, was caught off guard when photos surfaced that seemed to show Tristan, 27, cheating on her with multiple women. The photos seemed to suggest that Tristan had been cheating throughout the time that Khloé, 33, was pregnant.
"We really were rooting for Khloé. And we still are," Kim continued. "She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over."
Kim also told the host, she's made a point to not talk badly about Tristan despite the difficult circumstance, especially because she wants to protect her 15-day-old niece. "If there’s a baby involved, I’m going to keep it cute and keep it classy and not talk too bad," Kim continued, "well, I’m going to try not to say anything so negative because one day, True is going to see this and you know, it’s so messed up."
Khloé and Tristan have not publicly made a statement about the cheating scandal, but Khloé is trying to stay positive. Last Wednesday, she shared a hopeful and loving message on her app, to wish "everlasting happiness" to her famous siblings and explain why keeping yourself at No. 1 can ultimately help others.
--Keith Freshwater