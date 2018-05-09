Tristan Thompson Spills Details About His & Khloe Kardashian's New Daughter True

Tristan Thompson is breaking his silence on Baby True!
The father of two opened up about his fatherhood journey on the latest installment of the "Road Trippin" podcast, giving host Allie Clifton and NBA player Richard Jefferson a description of his and Khloe Kardashian's infant daughter.
According to the proud dad, True has "a full head of hair" and green eyes, and she was 21 inches at birth – longer than the average newborn.
"This is the first girl Thompson, female Thompson, so it's huge," Tristan said.
The Cleveland Cavaliers baller is already a father to a 1-year-old boy named Prince with his ex, Jordan Craig. "Prince is getting big, jumping on a little trampoline," Tristan told Allie and Richard.
Meanwhile, his newest addition – who was born on April 12 – is keeping her activity to a minimum. "Baby True is eating, sleeping, and uh, sh**ing," he joked. "That's all they do right now."
Tristan also got candid about how his parenting style has changed since True entered the world.
"With a boy, it's just like, 'Hey, man. You'll be alright, man. Stop crying.' [With True,] it's like, 'True, it's going to be okay. … We're right here. Daddy's here to feed you. It's me, look!' It's way different. It's fun, though."
Despite his more sentimental approach with baby no. 2, the athlete says he doesn't veer into baby talk.
"I talk to her like an adult," he shared. "The way I was told is, like, if they get used to that, in public you have to do that."
Khloe has also begun sharing details about her parenthood experience with fans. In a recent post on her app, Khloe With A K, the reality mama shared that she's "really enjoying spending quality time with True and loving just hibernating with her."
Mere days before True's birth, Khloe and Tristan hit a major bump in their relationship as photo and video evidence of Tristan's alleged infidelity made headlines. While Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have both publicly responded to the scandal on "Ellen," Khloe and Tristan have both yet to comment.
