Tristan Thompson Spills Details About His & Khloe Kardashian's New Daughter True

Tristan Thompson is breaking his silence on Baby True!

The father of two opened up about his fatherhood journey on the latest installment of the "Road Trippin" podcast, giving host Allie Clifton and NBA player Richard Jefferson a description of his and Khloe Kardashian's infant daughter.

According to the proud dad, True has "a full head of hair" and green eyes, and she was 21 inches at birth – longer than the average newborn.

"This is the first girl Thompson, female Thompson, so it's huge," Tristan said.

The Cleveland Cavaliers baller is already a father to a 1-year-old boy named Prince with his ex, Jordan Craig. "Prince is getting big, jumping on a little trampoline," Tristan told Allie and Richard.

Meanwhile, his newest addition – who was born on April 12 – is keeping her activity to a minimum. "Baby True is eating, sleeping, and uh, sh**ing," he joked. "That's all they do right now."

