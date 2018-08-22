'Twilight' Returning To Theaters To Sparkle For Its 10-Year Anniversary

In honor of the epic blockbuster's 10-year anniversary, Fathom Events and Lionsgate are sinking their teeth into "Twilight" for a special two-day-only presentation. On Oct. 21 and 23, the pop culture phenomenon will hit over 450 theaters nationwide.

Along with reliving the most iconic love story of all time (sorry, Jack and Rose), fans will catch a brand-new introduction by director Catherine Hardwicke and a sneak peek at an all-new special feature, "TWILIGHT Tour ... 10 Years Later," from the upcoming 4K Ultra HD home entertainment release.