'Twilight' Returning To Theaters To Sparkle For Its 10-Year Anniversary

Brace yourselves, Twi-hards – the Cullens are coming to back the big screen.
About three things we were absolutely positive. First, Edward was a vampire. Second, there was a part of him-and we didn't know how potent that part might be-that thirsted for blood. And third, we were unconditionally and irrevocably going to see "Twilight" again in theaters.
In honor of the epic blockbuster's 10-year anniversary, Fathom Events and Lionsgate are sinking their teeth into "Twilight" for a special two-day-only presentation. On Oct. 21 and 23, the pop culture phenomenon will hit over 450 theaters nationwide.
Along with reliving the most iconic love story of all time (sorry, Jack and Rose), fans will catch a brand-new introduction by director Catherine Hardwicke and a sneak peek at an all-new special feature, "TWILIGHT Tour ... 10 Years Later," from the upcoming 4K Ultra HD home entertainment release.
Get ready to relive some of the film's most memorable scenes, from the moment Edward saves Bella from an oncoming van (remember that wild earbud promo?), to the over-the-top baseball scene and even their first date! (Hands up if you remember Bella's dinner order: mushroom ravioli and a Coke!)
Fans of the film quickly too to social media to share their predictably over-the-top reactions.
Ready to go back to Forks? Happy 10-year anniversary, Bella and Edward