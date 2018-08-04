Tyler Posey Is Hoping For A 'Teen Wolf' Reboot & Is Still BFFs With Dylan O'Brien

Will Scott McCall live on?

Tyler Posey recently chatted with People and shared that he really wants a reboot of his hit MTV series to happen.

"For 'Teen Wolf,' that’s what I’ve said since the beginning of that show. I’ve always wanted to do that. So, I’m all for it," he said.

Tyler Posey and Dylan O'Brien attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of 'American Assassin' on September 12, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif

(Getty Images)

And for fans of him and former co-star Dylan O'Brien, don't worry because he says they are still besties!

"Dylan O'Brien is still one of my best friends," he revealed. "We actually went to Comic-Con last weekend with each other."

"And, we went and partied and danced all night until five in the morning," he added. "Dylan and I see each other all the time.

Tyler chatted with Access at the "Truth or Dare" premiere where he talked about his love for "Teen Wolf." Check out the video below!

Would you want to see Tyler reprise his role as Scott?

-- Stephanie Swaim

