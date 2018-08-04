Tyler Posey Is Hoping For A 'Teen Wolf' Reboot & Is Still BFFs With Dylan O'Brien

And for fans of him and former co-star Dylan O'Brien, don't worry because he says they are still besties!

"Dylan O'Brien is still one of my best friends," he revealed. "We actually went to Comic-Con last weekend with each other."

"And, we went and partied and danced all night until five in the morning," he added. "Dylan and I see each other all the time.

Tyler chatted with Access at the "Truth or Dare" premiere where he talked about his love for "Teen Wolf." Check out the video below!