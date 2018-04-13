Tyler Posey Says He Was Vulnerable In 'Truth Or Dare' Sex Scene With Lucy Hale, But She Made It Easy

Tyler Posey and Lucy Hale can check steamy sex scene off their list! The duo got pretty hot and heavy in their upcoming movie "Truth Or Dare" and Tyler said that being with Lucy made all the difference.

"I was a little vulnerable. I was completely naked, so that was kinda odd," Tyler dished to Access at the "Truth or Dare" Los Angeles premiere.

"Lucy and I were super close at that point, so we were really comfortable. That made it a lot easier. Any sex scene is kinda weird, but especially when there's a demon choking you. But I'm just happy to have that under my belt. I have that checked off my list — I got choked by a demon while having sex."

Hey, there's a bright side to every story!

Their chemistry in the movie is definitely palpable and Tyler revealed that the whole cast had an incredible dynamic while they were filming over just 23 days.

"We had a really good time. We completely hit it off. We took this cast bonding trip to Mexico and we completely hit it off. We hang out almost every weekend and we try and keep in touch. The dynamic was incredible and we love each other. It was just a perfect cast."

"Truth Or Dare" is currently in theaters.

