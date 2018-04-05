Tyrese Gibson is going to be the proud dad of another baby girl!

The “The Fast and the Furious” star, 39, announced that he and his wife, Samantha Gibson, 29, are expecting their first child together in an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday.

“It’s not a rumor……. So proud to share the news! I will never forget when my wife told me these words….. “Take my hand and never let go, I will love you and stand with you through thick and thin from my heart, our love will inspire others to lovers to love deeper… Take my hand and where ever you lead me I will follow you around the world”.. -Samantha Gibson

I love you too………. Truly.. I guess the world knows now…….,” he wrote.

The duo, who tied the knot in a surprise Valentine’s Day ceremony in 2017, will welcome their daughter in September. Samantha, a social worker, found out she was pregnant in January, according to a report from People.

This will be Tyrese’s second child. He also has a 10-year-old daughter, Shayla, with his ex-wife, Norma Mitchell. The actor won joint custody of Shayla back in November after a long, very public custody battle.

Congrats to the happy family.