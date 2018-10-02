Tyrese Gibson Welcomes Baby Daughter Soraya Lee Gibson: 'We Are Going To Love and Protect You'

"Already on #DaddyDuties.... My wife is the real champion here I have never seen this level of strength and will power..... She was in labor for 30 hours... 8 pounds 6 oz later..... We know our daughter came here to change things.... We wanna say thank you and we appreciate your prayers and love... We are both overjoyed with our new angel Soraya Lee Gibson and exhausted," Tyrese began.

"Soraya we are going to love you and protect you till the end of this earth.... We prayed and invited the spirit of the lord into every room we went into and are truly blessed that God delivered on his promise....: Amen.... So many family moments and celebrations to come.... Your going meet your amazing big sister #Shayla in 4 days….," he added.

Congrats to the whole family!

