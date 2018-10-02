Tyrese Gibson Welcomes Baby Daughter Soraya Lee Gibson: 'We Are Going To Love and Protect You'

Tyrese Gibson at Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 23, 2017 in Beverly Hills

Tyrese Gibson at Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 23, 2017 in Beverly Hills (ABC)

Tyrese Gibson is a dad again!

The "Fast & Furious" star and his wife Samantha welcomed their first child together on Oct. 1, a baby girl named Soraya Lee Gibson. Tyrese announced the happy news on his Instagram account late on Monday. 

"Father God we love you for delivering on your promise princess Soraya Lee Gibson is here….. 8 pounds 6 Oz our lives just changed forever…… #PrincessGibson #ShaylasLittleSister." He also shared a sweet photo of Soraya's footprint as record of her birth. 

View this post on Instagram

Father God we love you for delivering on your promise princess Soraya Lee Gibson is here...... 8 pounds 6 Oz our lives just changed forever....... #PrincessGibson #ShaylasLittleSister #SamanthaGibsonGreatestMotherOfAllTime my wife is the real champion 30 hours of labor I witnessed first hand the strength of a woman..... Thank you Jesus we are so humbled by your grace and love and favor.... #Amen

A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on

Little Soraya will join big sister Shayla, 11, from Tyrese's previous marriage. 

Tyrese is clearly overjoyed about becoming a new dad. He took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to share more details about his daughter's arrival and share a picture where he is sleeping on a hospital couch right by his newborn daughter's side.

View this post on Instagram

Already on #DaddyDuties.... My wife is the real champion here I have never seen this level of strength and will power..... She was in labor for 30 hours... 8 pounds 6 oz later..... We know our daughter came here to change things.... We wanna say thank you and we appreciate your prayers and love... We are both overjoyed with our new angel Soraya Lee Gibson and exhausted! Soraya we are going to love you and protect you till the end of this earth.... We prayed and invited the spirit of the lord into every room we went into and are truly blessed that God delivered on his promise....: Amen.... So many family moments and celebrations to come.... Your going meet your amazing big sister #Shayla in 4 days.... Your mother’s birthday is in 25 days..... Thanksgiving is near, Christmas is Dec 25th, your father is turning 40 on Dec 30th, then New Years etc....... Overjoyed thank you guys for all the sincere covering in prayers and love queen and princess Gibson is resting!!!! No more post for me......: ( can’t reveal our angel my wife ain’t havin it....... Love you guys ha!!!

A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on

"Already on #DaddyDuties.... My wife is the real champion here I have never seen this level of strength and will power..... She was in labor for 30 hours... 8 pounds 6 oz later..... We know our daughter came here to change things.... We wanna say thank you and we appreciate your prayers and love... We are both overjoyed with our new angel Soraya Lee Gibson and exhausted," Tyrese began. 

"Soraya we are going to love you and protect you till the end of this earth.... We prayed and invited the spirit of the lord into every room we went into and are truly blessed that God delivered on his promise....: Amen.... So many family moments and celebrations to come.... Your going meet your amazing big sister #Shayla in 4 days….," he added. 

Congrats to the whole family! 

WATCH: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Opens Up About 'Disappointing' Feud With Tyrese Gibson

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News