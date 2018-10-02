Tyrese Gibson Welcomes Baby Daughter Soraya Lee Gibson: 'We Are Going To Love and Protect You'

Tyrese Gibson at Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 23, 2017 in Beverly Hills (ABC)
Tyrese Gibson is a dad again!
The "Fast & Furious" star and his wife Samantha welcomed their first child together on Oct. 1, a baby girl named Soraya Lee Gibson. Tyrese announced the happy news on his Instagram account late on Monday.
"Father God we love you for delivering on your promise princess Soraya Lee Gibson is here….. 8 pounds 6 Oz our lives just changed forever…… #PrincessGibson #ShaylasLittleSister." He also shared a sweet photo of Soraya's footprint as record of her birth.
Little Soraya will join big sister Shayla, 11, from Tyrese's previous marriage.
Tyrese is clearly overjoyed about becoming a new dad. He took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to share more details about his daughter's arrival and share a picture where he is sleeping on a hospital couch right by his newborn daughter's side.
"Already on #DaddyDuties.... My wife is the real champion here I have never seen this level of strength and will power..... She was in labor for 30 hours... 8 pounds 6 oz later..... We know our daughter came here to change things.... We wanna say thank you and we appreciate your prayers and love... We are both overjoyed with our new angel Soraya Lee Gibson and exhausted," Tyrese began.
"Soraya we are going to love you and protect you till the end of this earth.... We prayed and invited the spirit of the lord into every room we went into and are truly blessed that God delivered on his promise....: Amen.... So many family moments and celebrations to come.... Your going meet your amazing big sister #Shayla in 4 days….," he added.
Congrats to the whole family!
