U2 Dedicates Song To Anthony Bourdain At Concert At The Apollo Theater

U2 frontman Bono honored the late Anthony Bourdain toward the end of the band's special performance Monday at the Apollo Theater in Harlem.

Bono spoke of losing a "lot of inspiring, useful people" over the past few years "who gave up on their own life" alluding to the apparent suicides of musicians Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington, as well as fashion designer Kate Spade.

"And now this great storyteller, who I'm sure has stories he couldn't tell us. So for Anthony Bourdain, and his friends and family this is a song inspired by a great, great, great friend of ours. His name is Michael Hutchence," Bono said before launching into an impassioned version of "Stuck in a Moment You Can't Get Out Of."

The Grammy-winning song about suicide was written by the band after INXS singer Hutchence was found dead in 1997 of an apparent suicide.

The 61-year old Bourdain was found dead of an apparent suicide last week in France.

