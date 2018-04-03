Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights Is Going To The Upside Down With 'Stranger Things'

Ready to travel to the Upside Down?
Universal Studios has announced that the theme park is partnering with Netflix to bring "Stranger Things" to Halloween Horror Nights this year.
The hit series will be getting its own maze where fans will be transported to Hawkins, Indiana, to walk through Byers' home, travel to the Upside Down and most likely come face-to-face with a demogorgon.
While Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights is still months away, the park shared a chilling teaser video for the upcoming attraction.
"Stranger Things" isn't the first TV phenomenon to get its own Horror Nights attraction – the theme park previously featured mazes for "American Horror Story" and "The Walking Dead."
Is it Halloween yet?