'This Is Us' Cast Gets Totally Emotional About Fall Finale's Major Bombshells

Tuesday's fall finale episode of "This Is Us" was so good it literally brought Mandy Moore to tears!
Season 3, Episode 9 titled "The Beginning Is The End Is The Beginning" was one for the books and one of Mandy's absolute favorites, she revealed on Instagram.
After the episode aired, the 34-year-old actress who plays the "Big 3's" mother Rebecca Pearson took to her Instagram Story to show fans how emotional it was for her to watch last night's show.
"Holy crap," she exclaimed in tears. "That episode. Tonight's episode is so good. This is my favorite episode by far, I'm sorry to be a blubbering mess!"
Mandy went on to give high praise to the cast and crew for their amazing work and make the correction that although Tuesday's episode was incredible, it's just too difficult for her to pick a favorite from all the seasons – and we can totally relate!
Other cast members including two members of the Big 3, Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz, chimed in about the game-changing episode on Instagram as well.
Sterling posted a family shot of Randall, Beth, and the kids, and some snaps of Randall's big debate against City Councilman Solomon Brown.
"We’re here to say that it’s okay to be exactly who you are. Whoever that is, is wonderful, incredible, inspiring, impactful, and LOVED. And you matter. Just as you are. #ThisIsUs," he wrote alongside a photo with this TV family.
Chrissy reflected on the roller coaster of an episode with a friend who was too shook to even comprehend what just went down with the Pearson family!
No spoilers here, because this one is just too good to put into words!