'This Is Us' Star Chrissy Metz Reveals She Used To Be Ariana Grande & Dove Cameron's Agent

Chrissy Metz is a woman of many talents!

The "This Is Us" star was on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Wednesday to promote her new memoir, "This Is Me: Loving the Person You Are Today."

While chatting with Jimmy she revealed she was a talent agent for the nine years when she moved to LA, and she had some pretty big clients!

Chrissy Metz Reveals She & Boyfriend Josh Stancil Have Split: 'I'm Dating Myself, Currently'

"I ended up working in the youth department. And then becoming an agent myself," she said.

"(I) represented Ariana Grande, Dove Cameron," she revealed! "Yeah, I was on the team that represented both of those incredible ladies."

Watch her full interview below!

-- Stephanie Swaim

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News