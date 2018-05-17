'This Is Us' Star Chrissy Metz Reveals She Used To Be Ariana Grande & Dove Cameron's Agent

Chrissy Metz is a woman of many talents!
The "This Is Us" star was on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Wednesday to promote her new memoir, "This Is Me: Loving the Person You Are Today."
While chatting with Jimmy she revealed she was a talent agent for the nine years when she moved to LA, and she had some pretty big clients!
"I ended up working in the youth department. And then becoming an agent myself," she said.
"(I) represented Ariana Grande, Dove Cameron," she revealed! "Yeah, I was on the team that represented both of those incredible ladies."
Watch her full interview below!
-- Stephanie Swaim